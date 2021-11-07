An exploration of why people watch disturbing movies

As things are, we are perhaps beneficiaries of many atrocities, including custodial torture. It is not our fault, but we are beneficiaries. How else could India, even though an inefficient nation, also be one of the safest places on earth for the rich and the middle classes? To a far larger extent than many care to admit, it is through the suspension of human rights for the poor. What India cannot achieve through systems and planning, it achieves through informal means. For the poorest of the poor in India, the consequences of breaking the law or even being falsely accused of breaking it, are so severe that it serves as a deterrent. The terror of jail also makes the poor subservient to their masters. That is how we are a nation where the poor are hardly allowed any swag.

