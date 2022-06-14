An ideal approach to social media grievance redressal5 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 10:33 PM IST
Intermediaries should set up a joint mechanism of their own that could achieve wide credibility among users
Last week, the government released a set of draft amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Once enacted, digital intermediaries will have to ensure that the community standards to which they hold their users answerable comply with Indian law and India’s constitutional principles. This, the government clarified, has become necessary because a number of intermediaries have taken it upon themselves to act in violation of the rights of Indian citizens.