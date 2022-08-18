An ideal policy framework for India’s Web3 industry

There are a few things that must be considered while looking at Web3 policy. First, Web3 relies on the core concepts of trustlessness and permissionlessness. It is a Privacy-First, decentralized infrastructure where users can thrive in an environment where they don’t have to gain authorization from a governing body (permissionlessness) to create or trade. Also, they can interact directly with each other without an intermediary (trustlessness) thanks to “programmable trust" via smart contracts. A smart contract is essentially any program that runs on the Ethereum blockchain and oversees the independent execution of a contract with the terms of the agreement between two parties written directly into the code.

