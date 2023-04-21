An ideal trinity of tax, growth and equality is possible5 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:11 AM IST
- The government’s prompt denial of capital gains rationalization plans has again pointed to how tricky it is to levy direct taxes without rattling investors in a world of easy capital flows.
India’s direct tax-to-GDP ratio is low, a fact acknowledged by everyone, including the government. This was a main theme of the Economic Survey of 2017. A higher ratio requires higher tax collections, which in turn needs higher GDP growth. The latter requires investor-friendly tax rates, both on individuals and corporations. But low direct tax rates can also lead to higher income inequality. High inequality in turn prevents widening of both the base and scope for increasing the tax burden on a large part of the population. Resorting to a higher share of indirect taxes such as GST makes everything more regressive, and hurts the poor more. Thus, we need direct tax reform that is progressive. We need sustained high growth powered by investors. And also lower income inequality.