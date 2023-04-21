An ideal trinity of tax, growth and equality is possible

This basic principle has been distorted in several ways. Income earned as a return on assets depends on the type of asset (stock, bond, real estate, gold, etc), as well as the holding period (short or long term). In the case of a long holding period, an additional wrinkle is the benefit of inflation-indexation. Not only does this make filing taxes very complex (you have to keep track of the exact date when an asset was purchased to compute this benefit), but it also opens up myriad ways of arbitrage. It also keeps tax inspectors busy, as they probe whether a tax shelter being used is legitimate or not. Income earned as stock dividends was tax-free for over two decades, starting with that “dream budget" of 1997. Thankfully, we ended that nightmare three years ago. Dividends are now taxed as normal income. The earlier tax-free treatment of dividend income in the recipient’s pocket was offset by a dividend distribution tax on the company, which had caused its own distortions, since it treated all earners in the same tax slab, which meant that higher tax-bracket earners got an extra benefit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}