Opinion | An inclusion model for migrants that draws upon data

In the period since liberalization began in 1992, as average urban household income rose relative to rural incomes, mass migrations to urban areas began to accelerate. The primary source districts are mainly in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Rajasthan. The principal destinations are in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Migrants work as construction workers, textile workers, domestic help, porters, bus conductors, rickshaw pullers, hawkers, assistants, plumbers, electricians, and so on. Migration began for both push and pull reasons. The push factors relate to climate change (agrarian distress, flooding, drought, cyclones, etc.), social-structure rigidity, indignities related to the rural/feudal caste system, and lack of employment opportunities. The pull factors relate mostly to income opportunity, relative freedom from caste discrimination, and the ability to build a nest-egg using remittances. Most of these migrations are “circular", meaning that migrant’s intent is to return to his or her place of origin, or at the very least live with one foot there and the other in the work destination. Deshingkar and others write of overwhelming evidence that internal migration can lead to positive changes in areas which send as well as receive migrants. It can mitigate poverty by helping increase income, savings and assets.