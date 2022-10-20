An index that triggers a metric tonne of annoyance

This sounds like a pretty serious objection. Except that statisticians who carry out surveys know that it makes little sense. Why so? Sampling a population is a well-understood statistical exercise. It involves a sample size, but also a margin of error and confidence level in your results that you are comfortable with. These three numbers are, as you might imagine, related by a formula. For example, you might be comfortable with a margin of error of 4% and a confidence level of 95%—these are typical numbers for opinion polls held before elections. Suppose you conduct a poll like this and find that 60% of your sample prefers candidate B over candidate T. What it means is that if you conducted the same poll with the same sample size 20 times, in 19 of those polls (95% confidence level) you’ll find that between 56% and 64% (60% +/- 4% margin of error) of the sample prefers B over T.