An India for all Indians sorely needs political support

The latest instance is Haryana, whose BJP-led government got a 75% reservation law passed last November. The state’s non-farming economy is almost entirely dependent on the industrial belt that stretches from Gurgaon through Manesar and Sohna and Bhiwadi to Dharuhera on the Rajasthan border. The India headquarters and manufacturing hubs of many Fortune 500 multinationals and big globally-competitive Indian firms are located here. The Haryana government knows very well that if the law comes into effect, many private sector firms may have no option but to downgrade operations in the state and move to safer zones. There will certainly be very few new investments. Of course, it is possible that the government secretly hopes that the courts will strike down the law, so it can have its cake and eat it too.