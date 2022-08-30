An intellectual property regime must boost innovation5 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 10:12 PM IST
Patent granting needs efficiency but we should also reduce the protection term in fast-evolving tech sectors
T wo weeks ago, the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister released a report on the current status of India’s intellectual property (IP) regime. It noted a marked increase in the number of patents filed in the country over the past decade (from only 39,400 patents filed in 2010-11 to as many as 66,440 in 2021-22). There has also been a steady increase in patents filed by Indian residents, accounting for nearly 44% of all patents filed last year. All this has resulted in India rising from 81st in the Global Innovation Index in 2016 to 46th last year.