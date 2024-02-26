An investing mistake I made, which I do not plan on repeating
Summary
- Tax loss harvesting can significantly boost your returns. Embrace this strategy to optimize your tax outgo and enhance your portfolio's performance.
Call it ignorance or an "I don't care" attitude, but many of us, especially early in our investing careers, are all about chasing big, long-term growth. Along the way, we celebrate our successes and hang onto our failures for far too long, treating winners and losers in our portfolio separately.