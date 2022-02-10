An investment led budget to navigate troubled waters

The second means of financing the large jump in capex within a limited fiscal deficit cap is compression of revenue expenditure. Revenue expenditure is almost flat at ₹31.9 trillion in 2022-23, compared to ₹31.7 trillion in 2021-22, implying a substantial decrease in real terms. Squeezed between this cap on total revenue expenditure and the large share of committed expenditures like interest payments, wages and salaries, pensions, etc, the axe has fallen on discretionary social protection programmes like the food subsidy and income support for farmers (PM-Kisan) and rural workers (MNREGA). For all of them, allocations in 2022-23 are less than in 2021-22. This seems remarkably uncaring at a time when there is so much evidence of widespread distress. It is also inconsistent with the explicit budget strategy of maximizing the multiplier effect of government expenditure on output and employment. Capex indeed has a stronger multiplier effect than revenue expenditure. Yet, programmes like MNREGA, PM-Kisan and food subsidies meant for the poor have an even higher multiplier effect because the consumption propensity of the poorest is the highest. A slightly smaller increase in capex could have avoided these cuts in social protection schemes. The budget’s modest nominal increase in health expenditure, implying a decrease in real terms, is also disappointing, as we are yet to emerge from the pandemic.