An isolated Russia can’t escape an economic collapse

Elvira Nabiullina is the president of the Central Bank of Russia. She famously wears a brooch to signify the economic mood of the country. For example, she wore brooches that depicted a dove and hawk to signify easing and tightening during the pandemic. The Russian rouble plummeted from about 83 to $1 just before the invasion to 133 by day 17, a decline of nearly 40%. Partly to defend banks against a run on their deposits, Nabiullina hiked interest rates. She wore funerary black at the meeting that announced a hike in rouble interest rates from 9.5% to 20%. This huge hike may or may not stop capital flight, but is very likely to sharply reduce economic activity, particularly if it is credit related. Russia’s economy, which was the second largest after the US’s at the height of Soviet power in the 1950s and 1960s, would have fallen to 22nd in the world with this rouble drop, and could fall further with shrinking economic growth.

