An MSP guarantee won’t solve the problems of Indian farmers

The total foodgrain stock in the central pool on 1 July was 94 million tonnes, as against the buffer requirement of 41.1 million tonnes. Stocks on 1 September continued to be at 77 million tonnes even though the buffer norm for 1 October is only 30.8 million tonnes. With procurement for paddy already underway, the stocks will likely cross 100 million tonnes by the end of this year. These high food stocks are not just a financial burden on the government, but also create inflationary pressures by withdrawing essential foodgrain stocks from the open market. The problem of distribution is much more serious in the case of other crops where such distribution mechanisms are not available. Also, the skewed regional procurement has caused environmental imbalances, with farmers in Punjab and Haryana continuing to grow rice despite the consequences of water and soil depletion.