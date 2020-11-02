An ominous October that has left investors no place to hide

This week’s meeting of the Federal Reserve will show whether, similar to the European Central Bank, the world’s most powerful central bank is willing to “recalibrate" its policy stance to counter the more difficult economic and market outlook. Investors are hoping that, once again, US central bankers will reaffirm that the “Fed put" is robust and reliable. Yet a growing number of economists wonder whether another loosening of monetary policy will have any impact other than to widen the already-large disconnect between a profitable Wall Street and a struggling Main Street, and the worsening in the inequality trifecta (income, wealth and opportunity) that comes with that. Some of us go one step further in worrying about the longer-term damage to the central bank’s credibility, its effectiveness, and the functioning of markets more generally.