An open data policy won’t work without earnest implementation

While the policy proposes greater openness and transparency in sharing public-sector data, this can contribute to policymaking only if data integrity is maintained and it can independently be verified. As public data is a by-product of government administration, its quality is only as good as that of the administration. To maintain the integrity of this data, it is essential to open databases for public scrutiny and academic analysis. Social audits could serve a purpose here. Provisions for this are in-built in programmes such as the one that is run under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Its social audit has not only raised the quality of data available on this job programme’s functioning, but also helped improve the scheme itself. However, such a process has not been successful in many states, given the two-way relationship between administrative functioning and programme outcomes. Administrative control over data has also been used to thwart attempts by users and citizens to obtain data for public use. A good example of this is the Right to Information (RTI) Act, which has been diluted to a large extent over the past decade. Citizens’ attempts to obtain public data has even led to many RTI activists losing their lives.

