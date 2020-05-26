Opinion | An opportunity lost for an internet we could all rely on

Unfortunately, in the process of building the World Wide Web, Tim Berners-Lee was forced to make compromises. In order for his idea to gain scale, each page was going to be have to stand on its own, and so he was forced to drop the concept of bi-directional links. For similar reasons, he came to the realization that it would not be possible to make every page on the web editable by everyone. Instead, each page would have to be managed by its creator who could chose to link to whatever other pages he or she wanted.