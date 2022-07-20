An optimization challenge for the British Conservative party4 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 10:58 PM IST
It isn’t easy for UK Tories to pick a PM who’ll serve their interests
A short time before voting closed in the latest elimination round of the Tory leadership contest, Michael Gove, a Conservative Party heavyweight whom Boris Johnson sacked from his cabinet before his own downfall, made the case for Kemi Badenoch. He called Badenoch his “intellectual superior" who had three things the next leader needed: “courage, conviction and clarity." Either the bulk of Tory MPs didn’t see the same qualities in Badenoch or they decided they can get them elsewhere. After Tuesday’s vote, there are three possibilities for Britain’s next prime minister—and Badenoch isn’t one.