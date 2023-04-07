An RBI policy pivot may be closer than expected

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday left its policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, to the surprise of those expecting a quarter-percentage-point increase. This, even as it nudged its economic growth forecast for 2023-24 marginally higher to 6.5% from 6.4%. The inflation forecast for the new fiscal year has been lowered a notch to 5.2% from 5.3%. But don’t mistake this seemingly dovish turn as the marker of a rate-cycle peak. It might only be a temporary halt, as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said: “Our job is not yet finished and the war against inflation has to continue until we see a durable decline in inflation closer to the target. We stand ready to act appropriately and in time." Indeed, with last year’s slide in headline consumer inflation to under RBI’s 6% tolerance limit in November and December failing to hold in the subsequent two months, price pressures have not eased sustainably yet. More worryingly, core inflation is hot and sticky. A relief, however, is that our farm outlook is looking up, which is expected to cool food prices. At the same time, India’s economy has shown noteworthy resilience amid a gathering of dark clouds globally. The West’s banking crisis seems in control, but more skeletons could yet tumble out of unwatched closets. Global turbulence would impact India via multiple channels, and our post-pandemic expansion in output is not exactly slump-proof. The Monetary Policy Committee’s pause, letting past rate hikes play out for a bit, has good logic behind it.