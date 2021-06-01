An uneven economic recovery requires us to focus on demand

The second wave of the pandemic now seems to be receding, thankfully. The economic costs are likely to be lower than what we saw in the first wave. There are four major reasons to say so. The lockdowns imposed by various state governments are less stringent than the national lockdown last year. Companies as well as governments have now learnt how to manage operations during lockdowns. The revival in economic activity in many other parts of the world can support exports even when domestic demand is weak. The availability of vaccines offers hope—though mutations of the virus could prevent a complete return to normalcy for another year.