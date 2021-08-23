China's economic re-engineering is a path we must not follow

Policy in China is now clearly oriented towards political, social, economic and cultural re-engineering. It is doubtful if it will end well. Markets might do a bad job of many sectors, but a wholesale takeover of these by the government is likely to end in disaster. The reason the Chinese President is pursuing this could be that he wants to ensure the Communist Party Congress next year elects him for a third term (or forever). In other words, Xi is playing a ‘re-election’ tune even in Communist China. To understand the odds he must surmount, you could read an insightful blog post by Eyck Freymann and Ralph Su written in April (‘The Matter of Xi’s succession’, bit.ly/3kgH0fH). With China’s economic recovery slowing, the covid virus raising its head where it first emerged, and with a power tussle at the top not unlikely, an interesting year lies ahead for the country.