An urban middle-class revival is key to India’s economic recovery3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 10:24 PM IST
It is now well known that India’s rural economy has been in distress for quite some time. There is enough data that points to this distress worsening. However, unlike the rural economy, there is not much data on what is happening to the urban economy. This is partly because there is not much regular data on wages or incomes in urban areas, but also because of the heterogenous nature of urban economic activity. However, there is still enough evidence to suggest that rural distress has spilled over to the urban economy, particularly the middle class.