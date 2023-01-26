An urban middle-class revival is key to India’s economic recovery

As expected, during the turbulent years of the ‘taper tantrum’, high inflation and policy paralysis before 2014, net responses were mostly negative. So most respondents felt that their economic situation has worsened. But it turned positive after the government changed in 2014 and remained so until December 2016. Since then, it has remained negative. In November 2022, 56% respondents reported that their economic situation has worsened, while only 28% reported improvement. The situation on employment is no different, with the net response having stayed negative throughout the last six years beginning December 2016. On incomes, net responses turned negative from September 2019 onwards. This is also reflected in the intention to spend on essentials and non-essentials. The net response on spending intention on non-essentials started declining after 2017 and has been negative since September 2019. Given the sharp slowdown in the Indian economy after 2017, these data trends are reasonable indicators of the situation in the urban economy. Most of these suggest that the urban economic situation started worsening well before the pandemic, which only worsened matters.