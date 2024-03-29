Opinion
And just so, we age gracefully
Dilip D'Souza
- India's population will increase for at least a few more decades. In fact, projections suggest that it won't level off and then decline till at least the middle of this century, if not later.
In 1950, the average number of children born to the average Indian woman in her lifetime was 6.18. In 2021, that number had fallen to 1.91. This week, there’s news of a study that projects that trend into the future: In 2050, it will be 1.29.
