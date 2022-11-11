One way to understand this is to imagine spinning a top. I don’t know how many kids these days have played with this wonderful toy, but when I was a kid, it was a popular one indeed. You hold it in one hand, wind a string tightly around it with the other. Then you throw it gracefully - either like you would a bowling ball or from shoulder height downwards - and snap back the string. If you’ve done it right, the top should land on the ground on its tip - usually an embedded screw - and spin rapidly on that point for half-a-minute or so.