And this is how Lucy tells a tale

All right, and what do we learn from a closer examination of Lucy’s bones? A lot. Start with the evidence that this was indeed a hominid, meaning that she walked upright. The femur, the thigh bone, meets the knee joint at an angle, and the kneecap has a specific lip whose function is to prevent it from dislocating because of that angle. This configuration made it possible for Lucy to balance on one leg as she would need to for a fleeting moment with each step. Similarly, the pelvis is shaped to allow Lucy’s torso to balance on that one leg for those same fleeting moments. Besides, we creatures who are upright all the time also develop a certain curvature of the spine: Lucy’s vertebrae show signs of that same curvature. And there’s more in those bones, too, to support her bipedalism.

