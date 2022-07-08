And yet it moves, and how!5 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 01:31 AM IST
- Scientists calculate that G292.0+1.8 would have exploded 2,000 years ago
Over in a certain corner of the universe, there’s a happy noise. Well all right, it happened many years ago. Also, I’m not sure it was happy, and I can’t confirm it was even heard at all. But if it was heard, it must have been very loud. When a large star starts running out of material to burn, it can suddenly collapse and explode. This explosion is called a supernova. So this is about a supernova named G292.0+1.8.