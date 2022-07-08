And yet it moves, and how!

Though there’s a more basic question: How do we even know the pulsar is moving? In the case of the car, you actually see it move. Not so easy with objects out in the cosmos. Think of any star at all—the ones in the beloved constellation Orion, known in India as Shikari or Kalpurush, for example. As far as humans can see with our naked eyes, none of them has moved for millennia. Yet we know they are constantly moving, because we have instruments that can detect or deduce movement in different ways. But the stars are so distant that without instruments, we’ll never notice their movement.