And yet she pirouettes, there above Bennu

Instead, the craft used a long loopy path that’s typical of spaceflight. After launching in September 2016, it actually flew towards the Sun, nearly reaching the orbit of Venus, before swinging back out. A year later, it swung past the Earth, picking up a “gravity assist" from its home planet that sent it soaring deeper into the solar system towards Bennu. In December 2018, it “reached" Bennu — it managed to position itself about 20km from the asteroid and matched its orbit and speed around the Sun. By the end of that month, OSIRIS-REx started orbiting Bennu, at a distance averaging 1km, taking 62 hours to go round the asteroid once. That’s where it has been since. Bennu may be 330 million km away as you read this, but its little visitor from Earth has travelled over 300 billion km so far. Ten times longer than a meaningless straight line.