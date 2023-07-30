Ethnic rivalries must be brought to an end quickly

Ethnic rivalries must be brought to an end quickly3 min read 30 Jul 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Feeling compassion for the hundreds of victims of blind hysteria, the question definitely arises as to why they became the object of anger of their neighbours in their own country.
Anju, who fled India last week, is now married to her lover Nasrullah and lives in Peshawar, Pakistan. After her nikah, Anju said: “I have converted to Islam and feel safe in Pakistan."
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×