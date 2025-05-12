Annapurna's Mother's Day Miss: Where's the brand in the beauty?

Annapurna’s ‘Where Purity Begins’ campaign is all emotion, no clarity

Annapurna Group’s new Mother’s Day ad, titled ‘Where Purity Begins’, attempts to draw a poetic parallel between mothers and the brand’s longstanding commitment to “purity”. But while the film is gorgeously shot and clearly aspires to be meditative and emotional, the message it wants to land never really arrives.

Set against the backdrop of Mother’s Day, the ad positions the idea of “purity” as something deeply felt, like a mother’s love. That’s a lovely sentiment in theory. But in practice, the storytelling doesn’t clearly bridge the emotional narrative with Annapurna’s product promise. The viewer is left wondering: What exactly does the brand do? How does the mother’s love metaphor translate into product quality or consumer trust?

Instead of sharpening its message, the campaign gets lost in abstraction. Lines like “purity isn’t something loud or glowing. It’s something you feel” may sound profound, but feel empty when not anchored in tangible product truth. This kind of lofty writing might have worked had the brand clearly shown how it delivers on that purity, through sourcing, processes or proof points, but the ad avoids specifics.

Even the tagline, “If purity had a face, it would be hers”, while poetic, feels forced and a little hollow without strong narrative grounding. There’s an overdependence on mood and music, and too little clarity on what the brand stands for, or how it’s different from any other fast moving consumer goods player claiming integrity.

To its credit, the production values are high and Annapurna’s attempt to cut through the usual Mother’s Day clutter with a quiet, emotional approach is commendable. But in trying to be more “moment of reflection” than ad, it forgets to say what it’s selling.