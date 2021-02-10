Anonymity on social media and its ugly consequences

Two years ago, in Behaviour by Brain, I had supported maintaining anonymity on the internet. My rationale for that stance was that anonymity would allow individuals to express their private beliefs without the fear of public scrutiny. In the last few years, I did see many individuals under pseudo identities freely expressing their views. But I also realized that such free expression often turns vicious in the face of opposing points of view. In the offline world, rude messages might have been forgotten. But in the digital world, it is never really forgotten. So at the end of a round of free expression of views, those involved in such debates end up hardening their original stance. In any conflict where the identities of those involved are known, there will always be social pressure on them to work towards reconciliation. But anonymity absolves the conflicting parties of the need for reconciliation. So the anonymity afforded by social media, while facilitating a freer expression of views, tends to consolidate and aggravate existing conflicts.

