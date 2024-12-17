Anonymized medical data should be given an additional privacy shield
Summary
- The Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission has an anonymizer module. For best use to be made of aggregate anonymized data, a secure data environment system should be adopted to keep our health records all the more secure.
When I first saw the original blueprint of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission (ABDM), the feature that really jumped out at me was its anonymizer module. This was the first time that a digital building block designed to de-identify personal data was being built directly into the digital workflow and I was excited by the possibilities that this offered.