Another brick in the wall against banking frauds

It seems that this move has come at the insistence of the Union government who looks determined to close the gaping holes in the Indian banking system. Banks have been resisting this for a while, but when it is the PMO calling the shots, most dissent melts away. And this is a good thing for you and me as individual bank clients and taxpaying citizens. Why this RBI move matters to you and me as salaried or non-business customers of banks and citizens is that vanishing money raises the cost of funds to the bank and results in higher lending rates and lower deposit rates for us. Worse, for taxpayers, it means regular use of our funds to recapitalize the banking system that periodically goes bankrupt due to loans gone bad—deliberately or otherwise. An overall tightening of the system is great news. For too long have the citizens been punished with greater scrutiny, tighter rules, higher costs and fewer benefits as compared to the suits. We should let the banks hand-wring, but celebrate the closure of each loophole as it happens.