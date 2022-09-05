Another hurdle for base models of artificial intelligence

Simply put, If I am to write a computer program for reading ECGs to identify potential heart attacks, I’m not going to be feeding its training model with every piece of data that is available on the internet. I will instead feed it as many ECG readings as I possibly could, and only these. I would not add, say, stock-market charts or Shakespeare’s sonnets to the feed. As the number of ECG reports in my training model increases, I would in theory be able to increase the accuracy of my pattern recognition model to the point where it becomes more efficient than an experienced doctor looking at the same ECG data and drawing conclusions. Using a widely-fed foundation model for this crucial (but still limited) cognitive task would be a clear case of overkill.