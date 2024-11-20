Another pay commission? The government should hold its horses
Summary
- India urgently needs a fresh assessment of the government’s staffing needs so that salaries can be rationalized and its fiscal burden eased. Even if demands get louder for a new Pay Commission, we must not simply go in for another round of pay hikes for government employees.
Recently, there have been news reports in India hinting at the possibility of a new Pay Commission. The basis of these stories is a memorandum submitted by the staff side of the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery to the new cabinet secretary and finance secretary, requesting the prompt establishment of the 8th Pay Commission, the rationale for this demand being that it has been 10 years since the last one.