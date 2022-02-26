It still felt like a vacation. We weren’t roughing it, though our days spent sailing through the famously turbulent Drake Passage left me so seasick that I nearly threw up on Dr. Tom Hart, a marine biologist who specializes in penguins, while he was giving a lecture. (Hot tip: If your boat’s reception area, as mine did, has a candy dish filled with seasickness pills, take them.) In my room on deck seven, I had a balcony and a hammock from which to watch icebergs drift by. Most of our meals were served in a restaurant on deck five with wraparound windows. Humpback whales glided by during dinner more days than not. ArJay, our waiter, memorized my favorite wine and had a glass ready for me each time I sat down. Crew members practically carry you onto the Zodiacs, small inflatable boats that take you from the ship to the shore. And during our Christmas Day excursion—a Zodiac ride through a field of ice—staff pulled up alongside us to serve hot chocolate (with optional peppermint schnapps).

