Anthony Fauci’s emails prove nothing about a covid lab leak

Those saying Fauci “knew from the beginning" of covid’s possible origin in a Wuhan lab, which has been neither proven nor disproven, cite an email from Scripps Research biologist Kristian Andersen who wrote to Fauci in January 2020 that the virus’s genetic information looked “inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory," and that “one has to look really closely at all of the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered." This is not a scientific conclusion but a single expert’s preliminary opinion. It would be irresponsible to throw around accusations based on this email. Moreover, Andersen argued in a scientific paper published in Nature in March 2020 that the genomic sequences point to a natural origin. Neither his initial email or his subsequent paper should be taken as the last word.

