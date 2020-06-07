Opinion | Anti-racism protests in the US could work in favour of Trump

The US has never been so polarized since the Civil War, and Trump has revelled in this great divide. Today, he has merely to keep tweeting about the looting, accuse Democrat-run states of not being able to protect the innocent, and emphasize that the violence should have been nipped in the bud with unflinching force, as he has been asking for from the start. Unless all African-Americans and all young Caucasians who hate Trump come out and vote against him in the November election, it will be difficult for him to lose. But November is five months away. By that time, the dominant memory for a lot of Americans may be that of arson and looting, and not the just cause of the protests—institutionalized racism.