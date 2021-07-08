Antitrust regulation in the US is in need of a big broad revival

On 1 July, two weeks after Khan was sworn in as chair of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the agency voted along party lines to rescind a key policy statement from 2015 that had limited the scope of the FTC’s enforcement capabilities. It directed the FTC to view so-called competitive harm through the narrow lens of consumer welfare, disregarding potentially anti-competitive effects on rivals, suppliers or employees. The rule blunted the agency’s own power at a time when it might be helpful in regulating the amorphous tech industry, especially giants like Amazon.com, Apple, Facebook and Google. In rescinding it, Khan is seeking to restore the original mandate Congress gave the FTC long ago to police “unfair methods of competition", a duty the agency says “extends beyond the Sherman Act and the Clayton Act," the two main antitrust laws governing the US today.

