Anxiety about gaming should be over money and not morals

This can be a competitive advantage, as Joost van Dreunen’s book, One Up, points out. But it also brings the harms of data breaches, advertising targeted at minors and addictive gameplay loops that hook players the wrong way. One game developer compared the power of data-driven profiling to handing a “micro-targeted cigarette" to vulnerable smokers. The boundaries between gaming and gambling are also getting blurred. The industry is right alongside financial-trading and sports-betting apps in using cuddly graphics and dopamine-stimulating reward systems to keep customers hooked. The UK government is even considering whether to regulate loot boxes— virtual treasure chests you buy to get randomized goodies for use in games—as gambling products. Belgium and the Netherlands have already declared them illegal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}