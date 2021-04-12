Any negligence in the long battle against covid-19 could prove fatal

This second wave of covid is more lethal than the first. Have a look at the data from the year-ago period. There was lockdown everywhere. In April 2020, the sum total of those infected by covid was only around 30,000, but the fear was so much that people had started to return to their villages, thousands of kilometres away, on foot—the same villages they had once left behind in search of livelihood. They had nothing there except a sense of belonging, but their countrymen gave them more pain than strangers. This is why they returned as soon as they got their first chance. However, migration continues to haunt them even today.

