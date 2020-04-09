Opinion | Any shade of corona anxiety... so long as it is sane

One of the irrational fears that turned rational at the stroke of the lockdown hour, it struck me, was a novelty of pop psychology till just the other day: nomophobia. It’s a fancy term for the lurking fear of a hand getting lopped off, as a phone going on the blink might feel like. Left helpless. That a no-mobile crisis could be even worse than no mobility per se was far from obvious till this tiny bug turned up to encage us in corona anxiety. Now all of it seems to have got rolled into one big prickly orb—lodged firmly in our mindspace.

My guess is that we all have some novel anxiety or another by now, or at least some shade of it. Actually, I must confess, I had my first corona gasp a whole fortnight before India shut itself down.

It was the night trends revealed that the impulsive land of “covfefe"—and id-baring tweets—would suffer an explosive outbreak of covid. But this was just data on the US; our daughter’s voice from there on the phone was real. The virus had probably reached her campus, maybe even—gasp—Firestone Library, a favourite hang-out. She had to get home before any further exposure.

The day after next, to our relief, she was on a direct flight from Newark to New Delhi. Those long sighs would shortly turn into shudders, though, this time over the ordeal of covid-screening that awaited her arrival, and what it might dictate.

She got through without any hassle, thankfully. We relaxed our phone grips, had shoulder hugs, and then simply held our nerve for her two weeks of self-quarantine, if that’s an honest way to describe stealing online glances at her college count of cases, jumping at the slightest sound of her throat, and glaring at a cup of milk that made her splutter once.

Well, it’s been four weeks, and she’s hale and hearty now. What we had at home was a mild case of corona anxiety, it seems, perhaps the kind a clang or two of a vessel is rumoured to calm.

But take a look around. What was once seen as a sign of an obsessive compulsive disorder, hand washing by the clock, is now a matter of elementary survival hygiene. What would earlier have been chuckled off as “paranoia", a morbid fear of touch, is now taken as common sense. And while covid haunts our lives, a lock-in that feels endless may yet have its own effects. Some of us may be in for insomnia, irritability, and mood swings. And if the nerves of India’s relatively well-off are under strain, imagine those of the poor who have got wracked by food insecurity to boot.

Arguably, what’s most novel about this coronavirus is the way it has blurred hope and despair. Rarely do delusions of both get to cast such a spell on social media that our de facto circumstances turn even more grim. As if the siege laid upon the country by the risk of contagion was not bad enough, a scandalous eruption of infections at a religious conclave has exposed just how weak our social cohesion is. Government efforts at tracing possible carriers and their contacts to a few minority ghettos appear to reveal attitudes that speak of an utter mistrust of authorities in some quarters. Lurid tales of who is up to what have gotten around, and twisted versions of what’s going on is all it may have taken to revive us-versus-them rhetoric online (after a brief lull).

There has been much talk lately of pre-conditions worsening the common threat we face. But what could gravely worsen our odds against covid, by my calculus, is the country’s pre-existent crisis of majority-versus-minority rancour over religion as a criterion for citizenship. The anxiety gap generated by this Act between Indians tagged one way or the other by faith can hardly be overstated; while most of India need not let it obsess them, the few who feel singled out evidently find it rather difficult not to brood over their prospects if they fail to satisfy some sort of registry test.

Dread of the future could lend itself to phenomena like confirmation bias, by which any scrap of news can reinforce prior qualms, and groupthink, by which an entire group’s adrenal glands can be set off in collective alarm. Reports of data gatherers having doors slammed shut on them in the odd ghetto had emerged even earlier. Now infection tracers and health workers of the government seem at risk of jumpy responses that could hamper efforts to flatten the epidemic’s curve. Instances of violence have been reported too. While these remain an exception rather than the norm, my hunch is that our empathy levels need to snap all links with identity markers for us to make genuine headway.

As of now, we do not know how long this virus will menace us, nor how resilient we’ll have to be. What’s discernible is a curve of insecurity that needs to flatten too. While words do count, this would best be done by deeds. Not just of the financial sort, bonds issued to raise funds for relief, but actions that evoke confidence. Drones, say, that don’t just keep watch of hotspots, but reach out with stuff being asked for, be it routine staples, protective gear, or medicine.

Corona anxiety afflicts us all. We’ll learn to live with it, of course… so long as we let sanity prevail.

Aresh Shirali is Mint Views editor