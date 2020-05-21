Opinion | Anyone for cricket on TV with simulated applause?

Word is out that some schedules may be rejigged, even in domestic games. Will the longer versions—four and five day matches—see curtailment, apart from stricter guidelines? The starkest difference may be that of playing in empty stadiums. How satisfying would a grand performance then be? Akin to playing Mark Antony with gusto to an empty hall? Cricketers love live interaction, be it sing-alongs in the stands or demands for a sixer. History so memorably records former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji greeted by Pakistani fans in 2004 with the chant: “Balaji zara dheere chalo…" (please slow down). Nothing can be headier for a cricketer than a standing ovation after a grand show or a Mexican wave by roaring crowds. Against a general carnival-like atmosphere, occasional volatility may be pardoned.