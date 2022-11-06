Anyone who’s had covid must watch out for stroke symptoms4 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 10:02 PM IST
It’s now clear that this risk can stay elevated for long after recovery
Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist at the Yale School of Medicine, says he worries about two kinds of long covid. The obvious version induces fatigue, while a stealthier version involves higher risk of blood clots and strokes after a covid recovery. He doesn’t want to panic people. Most of us will probably be fine. But new studies confirm that some will develop an elevated risk of blood clots, strokes or heart attacks. All those who’ve had covid must watch out for early warning signs such as chest pain, unusual swelling, numbness or weakness, or sudden changes in balance, speech or vision.