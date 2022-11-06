Anyone who’s had covid must watch out for stroke symptoms

Scary reports began to surface in 2020 of young people suffering strokes during or right after infection. Doctors were starting to suspect covid was not just a respiratory disease but a blood vessel one. Studies now back up their suspicions. Patients with high blood pressure or diabetes have had their high risk go even higher. One recent study, published in Heart, tracked 54,000 people in the UK and concluded that those who’d been infected were 2.7 times more likely to develop venous thromboembolism, a dangerous type of blood clot, than those who had never been infected. The study also showed that those who got infected but were not sick enough to be hospitalized were still 10 times more likely to die of any cause during the study period of 4.5 months than their uninfected counterparts. People who’d been hospitalized for covid were about 100 times more likely to die. Another new study published in Neurosurgery focused on the period when people were actively infected and concluded that covid infection was associated with strokes.