App streaming entertainment is clearly not a zero-sum game

This largesse is giving the also-rans a chance to gain traction, even as the leaders don’t lose much of any. ViacomCBS Inc, the latest cable-network-operator-turned-streamer to open up its books, said on late last week that its Paramount+ app drove the bulk of its 6.5 million new streaming customers last quarter, bringing the total to 42 million. That’s a stronger pace than Wall Street had anticipated, sending ViacomCBS shares up 5%. Earlier this week, Discovery disclosed 18 million streaming subscribers—also not bad for a reality-TV programmer that only just launched its namesake service in January. AT&T lifted its estimate for HBO Max subscribers to at least 70 million by year-end. And analysts are calling for 113 million Disney+ subscribers when Walt Disney Company releases earnings next week on the heels of its Marvel film Black Widow and new series Loki. Together, these tallies suggest immense subscriber overlap.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}