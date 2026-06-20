Apple is late to the AI party and that may be a blessing

When I learnt that Apple was integrating AI more deeply into its next OS update, I admit I felt a frisson of alarm. After years of seeming to drag its feet on AI, was Apple finally joining the frantic gold rush?
For the past couple of years, we’ve been hearing that Apple is about to do something big in AI, bringing its products and ecosystem up to speed with the rest of Big Tech. Yet every WWDC has delivered baby steps rather than transformation.
Apple’s caution is hardly surprising. From the beginning, the company has believed in controlling every aspect of its products. From the chip to every app, from the operating system to the device design—every layer is in Apple’s hands.