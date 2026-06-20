Apple is late to the AI party and that may be a blessing

When I learnt that Apple was integrating AI more deeply into its next OS update, I admit I felt a frisson of alarm. After years of seeming to drag its feet on AI, was Apple finally joining the frantic gold rush?
When I learnt that Apple was integrating AI more deeply into its next OS update, I admit I felt a frisson of alarm. After years of seeming to drag its feet on AI, was Apple finally joining the frantic gold rush?
For the past couple of years, we’ve been hearing that Apple is about to do something big in AI, bringing its products and ecosystem up to speed with the rest of Big Tech. Yet every WWDC has delivered baby steps rather than transformation.
For the past couple of years, we’ve been hearing that Apple is about to do something big in AI, bringing its products and ecosystem up to speed with the rest of Big Tech. Yet every WWDC has delivered baby steps rather than transformation.
Apple’s caution is hardly surprising. From the beginning, the company has believed in controlling every aspect of its products. From the chip to every app, from the operating system to the device design—every layer is in Apple’s hands.
Steve Jobs famously said: “People who are really serious about software should make their own hardware." The company has maintained that philosophy to this day.
Inside the walled garden
All of this helped create Apple’s famously closed ecosystem.
With Android, you could redo the top-to-bottom look of your device, load apps of any kind, and use new features that were perennially flooding in.
Apple products offered the opposite experience. The closed culture carried a simple promise: your device "just works", while the mothership does everything possible to keep unsafe elements out.
Users loved that proposition—and still do.
This culture also explains, in part, why Apple moved slowly on AI. The company was never going to let the frenzied pace of the AI industry dictate how its ecosystem evolves.
Outside the garden walls
Meanwhile, the reality beyond those walls has been far more chaotic.
The rest of the tech industry has spent the past few years sprinting at breakneck speed, rushing to embed advanced AI into every corner of our digital lives. This isn't just about software updates: it’s an aggressive consolidation of power by a handful of entities aiming to rewire the way we work and think.
Inevitably, a backlash has emerged.
Consumers are experiencing growing AI fatigue, driven by an explosion of machine-generated content and a sharp erosion of digital trust.
Recent data shows that more than half of users are actively experiencing this burnout, while half of consumers say they now prefer brands that avoid using generative AI in customer communications altogether.
When automated systems constantly nudge, suggest and monitor, the technology starts to feel intrusive.
Open doors in the wall
Now, as Apple steps into the ring, it is doing so on its own terms.
Its AI architecture is separated by a firewall. Everyday features that users interact with regularly run locally on the device, delivering faster response times while keeping interactions offline.
For complex tasks that demand heavy lifting, data is routed to Apple’s own cloud, which acts like a fleeting bubble. Reassuring to many for whom privacy is the biggest issue with AI.
Even Siri's personality has been structurally contained. Developers recently discovered that non-negotiable code is baked directly into the system prompt, explicitly commanding the assistant to remember it’s not human. It’s to prevent the creepy, fake empathy that triggers so much consumer distrust in other systems.
Yet, the most fascinating strategy is that Apple has deliberately left open doors in the wall.
Through a new ‘Extensions’ feature, Siri becomes a gatekeeper to the broader AI landscape. If you want to engage with the massive, world-knowledge models driving the gold rush, like ChatGPT or Gemini, Apple will let you, but it forces those external giants to step into the garden as vetted accessories, not owners.
Your device stops and explicitly asks for your permission every single time data leaves the local silicon. It may add a layer of friction, but it serves a brilliant dual purpose. By leaving the doors open but policed, it insulates the user to a bigger extent.
It’s interesting that where once technology's premium status used to be measured by how much a device could do for you, today it’s defined by what a device promises not to do. By refusing to join the frantic race to build the loudest agent in the room, Apple has done something far more valuable. It has left the doors open to the future, but kept the firewall up against its chaos.
The New Normal: The world is at an inflexion point. Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to be as massive a revolution as the Internet has been. The option to just stay away from AI will not be available to most people, as all the tech we use takes the AI route. This column series introduces AI to the non-techie in an easy and relatable way, aiming to demystify and help a user to actually put the technology to good use in everyday life.
Mala Bhargava is most often described as a ‘veteran’ writer who has contributed to several publications in India since 1995. Her domain is personal tech, and she writes to simplify and demystify technology for a non-techie audience.