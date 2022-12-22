Apple’s iPhone may gain from the legal shake-up it’s getting

Apple’s iPhone may gain from the legal shake-up it’s getting4 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 09:38 PM IST
Apple Inc’s walled garden around its technology is as synonymous with the iPhone maker as the product itself
Apple Inc’s walled garden around its technology is as synonymous with the iPhone maker as the product itself
Apple Inc’s walled garden around its technology is as synonymous with the iPhone maker as the product itself. It is how Apple lures consumers into buying expensive earphones, watches and speakers that sync with that rectangular slab in their pockets, and ultimately what locks people into Apple products.