Apple’s iPhone may gain from the legal shake-up it’s getting

The change, long resisted by Apple, could be a boon for the company, too. Many of Apple’s more than 1.2 billion iPhone users appreciate how the technology pioneer has kept things simple over the years. But in doing so, the company has shied away from bigger innovations. In an increasingly saturated market for mobile devices, the once-astonishing iPhone has begun to feel humdrum, and sales have faltered.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}